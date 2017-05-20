BEIJING May 20 Volkswagen AG's premium unit Audi AG has resolved a dispute with its retail store operators in China that could have disrupted its business in the world's biggest auto market, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Audi was set to make an announcement on the resolution of its China dealer issue later on Saturday, the person said.

The problem had stemmed from Audi's decision to form a partnership with SAIC Motor Corp. Audi store operators, which currently sell Audi cars manufactured in China with FAW and those imported from Germany, objected to the move. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzo; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Louise Heavens)