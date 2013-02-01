BEIJING Feb 1 China's car market is expected to grow 6-8 percent this year, with the luxury segment growing faster, Audi AG's China president said on Friday.

Dietmar Voggenreiter made the remarks to Reuters on the sidelines of a company event in Beijing.

Car sales in China rose 7.1 percent in 2012, slowing after years of breakneck expansion. (Reporting by Xu Wan,; writing by Fang Yan; editing by Jonathan Standing)