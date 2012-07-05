FRANKFURT, July 5 Volkswagen's premium carmaker Audi said it sold 20.4 percent more cars in China in June than a year ago.

That rate of growth represents a slowdown from the 44.2 percent rise seen in May, however.

For the first six months of 2012, Audi sold 193,871 cars in China, a rise of 37.8 percent.

Audi said that made it the most popular premium brand in China, and added it wished to continue to grow at double-digit rate in 2012. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)