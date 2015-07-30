BERLIN, July 30 Audi expects second-half profit from Chinese operations to be similar to first-half earnings in the world's largest auto market, finance chief Axel Strotbek said on Thursday during an earnings call.

The Volkswagen-owned division, top-selling luxury brand in China, suffered its first sales drop there in May in more than two years.

Separately, the CFO said tailwinds from the weaker euro may lessen in the second half after giving "strong momentum" to sales. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)