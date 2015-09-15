UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Audi's car sales in China may drop this year, the German luxury carmaker's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Talking to reporters at the Frankfurt auto show, Rupert Stadler declined to reiterate the company's outlook for increased sales of 600,000 cars this year in the world's largest car market.
Asked whether sales in China could decline this year, Stadler said: "We will see."
Stadler said he expected the Chinese car market to grow again next year or at the latest in 2017.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources