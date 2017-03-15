INGOLSTADT, Germany, March 15 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said his private home was not searched by prosecutors as part of a raid on the carmaker's premises on Wednesday.

"I have all along supported efforts to clear up the diesel issue at Audi," Stadler told journalists during a news conference at Audi's headquarters on Wednesday.

Stadler declined comment on the possibility that ongoing investigations could bring about further personnel changes and referred to moves announced previously.

Peter Mertens, senior vice president for R&D at Volvo Car Corporation, will take up his position as head of technical development at Audi on May 1, the CEO said, replacing former R&D boss Stefan Knirsch, who left the manufacturer in connection with the emissions scandal.

Separately, sales chief Dietmar Voggenreiter played down a 24-percent plunge in two-month Chinese deliveries as temporary, reflecting uncertainty among dealers about the implications of a new joint venture agreement.

Also, finance chief Axel Strotbek said he currently did not expect the need to further increase provisions for Dieselgate beyond the 1.63 billion euros ($1.73 billion) Audi has set aside so far.

