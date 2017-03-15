INGOLSTADT, Germany, March 15 Audi
said German prosecutors are searching the
premises at the luxury carmaker's headquarters in Ingolstadt and
a factory in Neckarsulm, a spokesman for Audi said.
Prosecutors in Munich and Stuttgart have been searching
offices at Audi's two German factories since about 0600 GMT, the
spokesman said, without providing further details.
Audi admitted in November 2015 that its 3.0 litre V6 diesel
engines were fitted with emissions control devices deemed
illegal in the United States.
Volkswagen's luxury division is fully cooperating with the
authorities leading the searches, the spokesman said. The Munich
prosecutor's office was not immediately available for comment.
