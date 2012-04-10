UPDATE 5-Adele sweeps Grammy awards in shock victory over Beyonce
* Sales rise 14.1 percent in March to record 143,500
* Still lags behind BMW in first-quarter sales
* Chinese sales up 37 pct in March on A4, A6, Q5 models
* U.S. deliveries up 18 pct (Adds figures for Mercedes and BMW)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, April 10 Volkswagen AG's luxury unit Audi said sales rose 14.1 percent in March to a record 143,500 vehicles, maintaining the car maker's lead over Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz brand.
First-quarter deliveries at Ingolstadt-based Audi gained 10.8 percent to 346,100 units, compared with 341,000 at Mercedes-Benz. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, the world's biggest luxury car maker, sold more than 400,000 vehicles between January and March.
"We entered ... 2012 very successfully and also expect continuing growth in coming months," Audi sales chief Peter Schwarzenbauer said in a statement on Tuesday.
Audi overtook Mercedes-Benz as the second-largest premium brand by vehicle sales last year and has surpassed BMW in terms of profitability thanks to the economies of scale it enjoys with its parent VW.
Sales in China, where Audi leads the luxury market, increased 37 percent last month to 31,505 autos on demand for extended versions of the A4 and A6 sedans and the Q5 sport-utility vehicle.
Year-to-date deliveries surged 40.5 percent to a record 25,941, while U.S. sales gained 18 percent in March to 11,585 vehicles, totaling 29,470 in the first three months. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Holmes)
