BERLIN May 3 Volkswagen's Audi division is planning a broader management reshuffle as two executives are destined to quit the luxury car maker's leadership panel, two company officials said.

Ulf Berkenhagen, head of procurement and production chief Frank Dreves will leave Audi's executive board, the officials said on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential. They declined to be more specific.

The reshuffle may entail further changes on Audi's seven-member management board, one of the sources said, without being more specific.

German magazine Auto Motor und Sport reported on Thursday that development chief Michael Dick will be replaced by Bentley Chief Executive Officer Wolfgang Duerheimer while sales chief Peter Schwarzenbauer will make way for Luca de Meo, currently VW marketing chief.

Final decisions on positions and possible successors haven't been taken yet, o ne of the company officials said.

Spokesmen at VW and Audi declined to comment while Bentley didn't return calls seeking comment. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)