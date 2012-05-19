HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 19 at 9:25 p.m. EST/Feb 20 0225 GMT
Feb 19 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
FRANKFURT May 19 Volkswagen's Audi division is looking into a management reshuffle as it eyes an expansion in China, Latin America and the United States, the unit's head told a German magazine.
"Against the backdrop of Audi's 'Strategy 2020' it would be negligent not to think about the team line-up," Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told WirtschaftsWoche in an excerpt of an article made available to Reuters on Saturday.
There were "of course" discussions about organisation and structure in this context but decisions have not yet been taken, he added.
Two company officials told Reuters earlier this month Audi is planning a broader management reshuffle as two executives are destined to quit the luxury car maker's leadership panel.
Stadler told WirtschaftsWoche Audi wants to raise output in China to 700,000 vehicles per year in the medium term, while building a new factory in Mexico and growing massively in the U.S. and Latin America. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by James Jukwey)
STOCKHOLM/WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb 19 A day after falsely suggesting there was an immigration-related security incident in Sweden, President Donald Trump said on Sunday his comment was based on a television report he had seen.
LONDON, Feb 20 Online retailer Amazon is set to create more than 5,000 jobs in Britain this year, the company said on Monday, boosting its investment in the country once more even as it prepares to leave the European Union.