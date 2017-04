BERLIN Dec 3 Audi has named Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as the new chairman of its supervisory board, the carmaker said on Thursday.

Mueller will replace Martin Winterkorn, who resigned from the helm of the Audi board in November in the wake of investigations of VW's emissions scandal, Audi said after a meeting of its supervisory board, confirming an earlier Reuters report. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)