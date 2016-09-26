BERLIN, Sept 26 Audi's head of technical development will quit his post with immediate effect and leave the carmaker, the Volkswagen -owned brand said on Monday.

German media reports said last week that Stefan Knirsch, Audi's R&D chief knew about the use of cheat software in 3.0-litre diesel engines and gave a false promise under oath, citing investigations by U.S. law firm Jones Day.

Audi said Knirsch, who became head of research and development in January, will leave the carmaker in agreement with its supervisory board, without giving further reasons.

