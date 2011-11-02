FRANKFURT Nov 2 Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE)
premium car maker Audi said it still expects its 2011
vehicle sales to hit a record level of 1.3 million as all its
markets except Western Europe grow.
In the first nine months of the year, Audi's vehicle sales
were driven by a 29 percent jump in sales in China and 15.5
percent more sales in the United States, it said on Wednesday.
Audi said it was confident of meeting its 2011 goal of
posting a double-digit figure in operating return on sales, with
both sales and operating profit rising from 2010.
In the third quarter, its operating return on sales widened
to 13.1 percent from 11.1 percent.
Parent Volkswagen last week reported a forecast-beating 45
percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, driven by
emerging markets and strong demand for VW and Audi vehicles, but
warned Europe's debt crisis would weigh on demand for cars in
Western Europe.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)