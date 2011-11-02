FRANKFURT Nov 2 Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) premium car maker Audi said it still expects its 2011 vehicle sales to hit a record level of 1.3 million as all its markets except Western Europe grow.

In the first nine months of the year, Audi's vehicle sales were driven by a 29 percent jump in sales in China and 15.5 percent more sales in the United States, it said on Wednesday.

Audi said it was confident of meeting its 2011 goal of posting a double-digit figure in operating return on sales, with both sales and operating profit rising from 2010.

In the third quarter, its operating return on sales widened to 13.1 percent from 11.1 percent.

Parent Volkswagen last week reported a forecast-beating 45 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, driven by emerging markets and strong demand for VW and Audi vehicles, but warned Europe's debt crisis would weigh on demand for cars in Western Europe. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)