INGOLSTADT, Germany May 12 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said conditions for business this year are "extremely challenging" but reaffirmed a goal of pushing sales to a new record.

A vast number of trouble spots is affecting Volkswagen's flagship luxury brand, including volatile currencies, heightening competition in China and a possible vote by Britain to leave the European Union, Stadler said at the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)