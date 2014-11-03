UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Nov 3 German luxury carmaker Audi increased third-quarter operating profit 5.5 percent on record deliveries and backed its full-year profit and sales guidance.
Underlying earnings at Volkswagen's flagship division rose to 1.16 billion euros ($1.45 billion) from 1.10 billion a year earlier while sales were up 7.5 percent to 12.6 billion, Audi said on Monday.
The carmaker stood by its full-year guidance for an operating profit margin of between 8 percent and 10 percent and for sales to exceed 50 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8005 euro) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources