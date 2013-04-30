UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 30 Volkswagen's premium brand Audi said on Tuesday it was sticking with its medium-term outlook for an operating margin of 8-10 percent.
In the first quarter, the operating margin eased to 11.1 percent from 11.4 percent in the same period last year, Audi said in a statement.
Parent Volkswagen had said on Monday that Audi's first-quarter operating profit fell 7.3 percent to 1.31 billion euros ($1.7 billion).
($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources