BERLIN May 4 Audi posted higher operating profit in the first quarter as record sales of luxury cars offset spending on models, technology and foreign expansion.

Operating profit increased 8.2 percent to 1.42 billion euros ($1.58 billion) as sales of models including the A8 flagship saloon and the Q5 sport-utility vehicle rose 6.1 percent to a record 438,229 cars, Ingolstadt-based Audi said on Monday.

Audi's operating margin slipped to 9.7 percent from 10.1 percent, the carmaker said, reflecting higher spending on models, technology and plants. ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)