UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Oct 29 Volkswagen's luxury division Audi said on Monday it continues to aim to match last year's operating profit of 5.35 billion euros ($6.92 billion) in 2012, reaffirming a target announced earlier this year.
Ingolstadt-based Audi also said it stands by a goal to increase global vehicle sales to over 1.4 million cars this year from 1.3 million in 2011. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources