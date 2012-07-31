MUNICH, July 31 Volkswagen's premium
brand Audi could see its second-half margin narrow from the 11.5
percent achieved in the first half, finance chief Axel Strotbek
told reporters in Munich on Tuesday.
He also said that the company's earnings received a boost of
between 300-400 million euros ($367-$490 million) in the first
half and that depending on the development of currencies another
100-200 million euros could come on top in the second half.
Audi is Volkswagen's cash cow, contributing 13.38 billion,
or 90 percent, of its parent's industrial net cash of 14.86
billion euros.
($1 = 0.8168 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Irene Preisinger)