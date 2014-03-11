UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
INGOLSTADT, Germany, March 11 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said the carmaker's 8-10 percent target range for an operating profit margin is "very ambitious."
The luxury-auto manufacturer's return on sales from ongoing operations fell to 10.1 percent last year from 11 percent in 2012 and may ease further to between 8 and 10 percent this year, the company said on Tuesday when publishing annual results at its Ingolstadt-based headquarters.
"That's very ambitious given our enormous spending commitments," the CEO said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources