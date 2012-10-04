FRANKFURT Oct 4 Volkswagen's premium brand Audi increased sales in China by 20 percent to 35,512 vehicles in September, the company said on Thursday.

In the first nine months of the year, sales rose 31 percent to 297,060 vehicles.

China, where Audi is the leading premium carmaker, is the brand's single largest market.

Audi competes closely with BMW and Mercedes-Benz . (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)