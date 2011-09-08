FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) premium car brand Audi sold 17.1 percent more cars in August than a year earlier, thanks mostly to growth in China and its German home market, Audi said on Thursday.

August sales in China were up 25.5 percent at 28,068 vehicles, accounting for more than a quarter of group sales, it said.

German makers of high-end cars such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz (DAIGn.DE) have benefited from wealthy Chinese consumers' appetite for luxury goods.

In Germany, where car industry group VDA raised its 2011 outlook for the car market last week, Audi's vehicle sales rose 20.2 percent to 18,506 in August.

Audi's group vehicle sales grew 17.4 percent in the first eight months of the year, helped by 28.6 percent growth in China, a 22.2 percent gain in France and a 15.9 percent gain in its German home market. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)