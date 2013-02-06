BERLIN Feb 6 Volkswagen's luxury division Audi increased global sales by 16.3 percent in January, almost twice as much as gains posted by German rival Mercedes-Benz.

Audi sales totalled 111,750 cars and sport-utility vehicles last month, powered by double-digit growth in China and Germany, the Ingolstadt-based car maker said on Wednesday.

"Our popular SUV models and the new A3 family will help ensure that we will continue our growth course in 2013," Audi sales chief Luca de Meo said in a statement.

Daimler said on Tuesday that sales of its Mercedes luxury division rose 9.2 percent in January to 94,895 vehicles. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)