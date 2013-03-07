FRANKFURT, March 7 Volkswagen's luxury division Audi increased sales in February by 3.2 percent to a record 110,000 vehicles, benefiting from double-digit delivery growth in the United States and Russia.

Two-month deliveries rose 9.4 percent to 221,800 vehicles, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker said on Thursday. Sales in China, Audi's biggest market, fell 3.5 percent in February to over 30,000 units as the country's New Year festivities curbed the number of workdays. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)