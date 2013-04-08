UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, April 8 German luxury-car maker Audi boosted vehicle sales 3 percent in March on demand for the Q3 and Q5 SUVs, extending year-to-date deliveries by 6.8 percent to a record 369,500 autos.
Sales in Audi's core European market, accounting for half of the VW-owned brand's global deliveries, fell 3.2 percent last month to 82,800 autos as Audi is feeling the pinch from the euro-zone debt crisis.
The world's second-largest luxury-car manufacturer pledged to keep growing vehicle sales in coming months, sales chief Luca de Meo said in a statement published on Monday. Sales in March totalled 147,700 cars and SUVs compared with 143,442 a year ago. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources