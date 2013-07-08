BERLIN, July 8 German luxury-car maker Audi said sales rose 5.5 percent in June to 140,300 cars and sport-utility vehicles as demand from China and the United States more than offset declining deliveries in core European markets.

Half-year deliveries at the Volkswagen-owned division increased 6.4 percent to a record 780,500 autos, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)