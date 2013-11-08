UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Nov 8 Germany's Audi said sales in October increased 6.7 percent compared to the same month a year earlier to 131,950 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles on demand for the compact A3 and Q3 models.
Ten-month deliveries were up 7.5 percent to 1.31 million vehicles, the Volkswagen-owned division said on Friday, citing double-digit growth in the United States and China.
By comparison, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz, which dropped to third place behind Audi in 2011 in global luxury-sales charts, earlier this week reported a new record in October deliveries. Mercedes sold 126,421 cars last month, a 15.3 percent gain, thanks to demand for its new E-Class.
Luxury-market leader BMW is expected to publish monthly deliveries next week. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources