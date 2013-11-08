BERLIN Nov 8 Germany's Audi said sales in October increased 6.7 percent compared to the same month a year earlier to 131,950 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles on demand for the compact A3 and Q3 models.

Ten-month deliveries were up 7.5 percent to 1.31 million vehicles, the Volkswagen-owned division said on Friday, citing double-digit growth in the United States and China.

By comparison, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz, which dropped to third place behind Audi in 2011 in global luxury-sales charts, earlier this week reported a new record in October deliveries. Mercedes sold 126,421 cars last month, a 15.3 percent gain, thanks to demand for its new E-Class.

Luxury-market leader BMW is expected to publish monthly deliveries next week. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)