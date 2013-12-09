UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Dec 9 Germany's Audi on Monday said sales in October rose 6.8 percent compared with the same month a year earlier, to 132,050 cars, putting the Volkswagen-owned auto maker on track to reach 1.5 million deliveries in 2013.
Sales in then first 11 months of the year rose 7.4 percent to 1.44 million vehicles, the Ingolstadt, Germany-based premium car maker said.
Audi said deliveries had surpassed 1.45 million in early December, thanks to demand in China and North America. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources