FRANKFURT Feb 9 Volkswagen's luxury car brand Audi said car deliveries rose 0.8 percent in January, as strong markets in the United States and China offset falling demand in Europe.

Deliveries in January reached about 96,100, helped by a 19.7 percent rise in the United States and a 22.6 percent jump in China. In Europe, deliveries fell 13 percent.

"Even though headwinds in some European markets have become significantly stronger recently, all signals point to growth," Audi board member Peter Schwarzenbauer said in a statement on Thursday.