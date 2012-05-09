UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN May 9 Volkswagen's luxury car brand Audi outsold market leader BMW for the first time in more than a year in April as continued high demand from China, the United States and Russia boosted vehicle sales.
Deliveries of Audi cars and sport-utility vehicles increased 14.4 percent in April to 125,200 units, the company said in a statement published on Wednesday.
BMW said yesterday that its BMW brand vehicle sales rose 7.4 percent, about half of Audi's pace, to 121,476 cars.
A spokeswoman for Audi said by telephone that monthly sales at the VW unit last eclipsed rival BMW in January 2011.
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources