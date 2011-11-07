FRANKFURT Nov 7 Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) premium car brand Audi sold almost 24 percent more cars in October than a year earlier, thanks mostly to growth in China, Audi said on Monday.

October sales in China were up 62 percent at 27,729 vehicles, accounting for about a quarter of group sales, it said.

German makers of high-end cars such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz (DAIGn.DE) have benefited from wealthy Chinese consumers' appetite for luxury goods.

Audi said last week it still expects its 2011 vehicle sales to hit a record level of 1.3 million as all its markets except Western Europe grow.

Audi's group vehicle sales grew 18 percent in the first 10 months of the year, helped by 32 percent growth in China, a 17 percent gain in France and a 13 percent gain in its German home market. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)