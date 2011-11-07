FRANKFURT Nov 7 Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE)
premium car brand Audi sold almost 24 percent more
cars in October than a year earlier, thanks mostly to growth in
China, Audi said on Monday.
October sales in China were up 62 percent at 27,729
vehicles, accounting for about a quarter of group sales, it
said.
German makers of high-end cars such as Audi, BMW
and Mercedes-Benz (DAIGn.DE) have benefited from wealthy Chinese
consumers' appetite for luxury goods.
Audi said last week it still expects its 2011 vehicle sales
to hit a record level of 1.3 million as all its markets except
Western Europe grow.
Audi's group vehicle sales grew 18 percent in the first 10
months of the year, helped by 32 percent growth in China, a 17
percent gain in France and a 13 percent gain in its German home
market.
