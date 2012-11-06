BERLIN Nov 6 Volkswagen unit Audi's chief executive said on Tuesday he aims for the premium brand to sell more than 2 million vehicles a year by 2020.

Rupert Stadler wants to make Audi, which delivered about 1.3 million Audi-branded cars in 2011, the world's largest maker of premium cars no later than 2020, overtaking BMW. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)