BERLIN, July 19 Audi will boost spending on
digital technologies and electric cars over the next decade,
sources at the German carmaker said, as it follows parent
Volkswagen in reshaping its business in the wake of
the diesel emissions scandal.
Volkswagen's (VW) main profit contributor plans to invest
about a third of its R&D budget which totalled 4.24 billion
euros ($4.69 billion) in 2015, in digital services, electric
cars and autonomous driving by 2025, two sources at Audi told
Reuters late on Monday on condition they not be identified
because the plans are still confidential.
Audi will offer on-demand mobility services for premium
customers and increase the share of electric vehicles of its
overall sales to about a fourth by 2025, the sources said. The
Ingolstadt-based brand sold a record 1.8 million cars last year.
Chief Executive Rupert Stadler plans to outline details of
Audi's new business roadmap to more than 2,000 managers on
Wednesday at a closed-door conference in Munich, the sources
said.
A spokesman at Audi declined comment. German business daily
Handelsblatt reported late on Monday about Audi's transformation
plans.
To free up funds for the new strategy, Audi plans
retrenchments in its conventional car programme including steps
to reduce country-specific engine and transmission variants, the
sources said, without being more specific.
The changes come as three U.S. states plan to unveil new
lawsuits against Volkswagen on Tuesday tied to the automaker's
sale of diesel vehicles with emissions-cheating software, even
after they announced settlements with the German automaker in
June.
VW last month announced plans to spend billions of euros on
electric cars, ride-hailing and automated driving to become a
world leader in green transport by 2025.
($1 = 0.9032 euro)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Diane Craft)