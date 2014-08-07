UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Aug 7 Germany's Audi said sales rose 9.7 percent in July to 144,000 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles, powered by double-digit gains in the United States, Brazil and China.
Seven-month deliveries at the world's second largest luxury carmaker increased 11 percent to a record 1.013 million autos, the Volkswagen-owned manufacturer said on Thursday, citing demand for the A3 compact and the A6 saloon. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources