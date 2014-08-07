BERLIN Aug 7 Germany's Audi said sales rose 9.7 percent in July to 144,000 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles, powered by double-digit gains in the United States, Brazil and China.

Seven-month deliveries at the world's second largest luxury carmaker increased 11 percent to a record 1.013 million autos, the Volkswagen-owned manufacturer said on Thursday, citing demand for the A3 compact and the A6 saloon. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)