BERLIN, April 13 Volkswagen's Audi luxury division said on Monday sales increased 4.4 percent in March to 177,950 cars and sport-utility vehicles, the highest-ever level recorded for any month in the carmaker's history.

First-quarter deliveries were up 6.1 percent to a record 438,250 cars, Ingolstadt-based Audi said, citing strong demand for the A3 compact series, the Q3 SUV and the A6 saloon. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)