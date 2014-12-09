UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Dec 9 Audi increased sales of luxury cars 11 percent in November to 146,250 vehicles, its best-ever result for that month, bolstered by double-digit growth in the United States and China.
Deliveries in the January-to-November period were up 10 percent to 1.59 million autos, already beating last year's record 1.58 million in sales, Ingolstadt-based Audi said on Tuesday.
German rival Mercedes-Benz posted a 13 percent gain in November sales to a record 150,742 cars, extending the year-to-date increase to 12 percent or 1.49 million. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources