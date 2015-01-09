UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Jan 9 Audi said on Friday sales jumped 15 percent in December to 150,000 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles on double-digit gains in the United States and China.
Deliveries of Volkswagen's flagship premium division set a new record last year, rising 11 percent to 1.74 million cars, with China accounting for a third of total volume, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker said.
Audi maintained second place in the global luxury sales race behind German rival BMW, beating Daimler's Mercedes-Benz division which in 2014 delivered a record 1.65 million cars. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.