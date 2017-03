FRANKFURT Oct 8 Audi sales rose 6.8 percent in September to 170,900 cars thanks to strong demand from the United States and Southern Europe.

Sales of luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles at Volkswagen's flagship division increased 3.8 percent in the first nine months to 1.35 million cars.

Sales in the United States were up 16.2 percent, compared with a 9.9 percent growth rate in August, so far unaffected by Volkswagen's diesel emissions rigging scandal.

Chinese deliveries increased 2.9 percent last month from a 4.1 percent fall in August. Sales in Germany were flat. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)