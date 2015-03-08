BERLIN, March 8 Audi increased sales by 4.2 percent to 122,550 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles in February, a record high for the month, fuelled by demand for the revamped A3 compact series and the A6 saloon, the Volkswagen-owned brand said on Sunday.

Two-month deliveries at Audi rose 7.4 percent to a record 260,250 autos on strong demand from Germany, China and the United States, the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jason Neely)