UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, July 4 German luxury automaker Audi said on Friday that sales in China rose 14 percent in June to a record 50,756 cars and sport-utility vehicles.
Six-month deliveries in Audi's biggest global market were up 18 percent at 268,666 cars, according to the Volkswagen-owned luxury division. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources