FRANKFURT, June 21 Volkswagen's Audi brand on Friday confirmed it had appointed Ulrich Hackenberg as head of research and development, replacing Wolfgang Duerheimer who is being reassigned to another post.

The 63 year-old Hackenberg will start his new job beginning in July, while additionally assuming the same responsibility on a group level for VW's various brands.

Engine development chief Hans-Jakob Neusser will succeed Hackenberg as VW brand R&D chief, VW said on Friday.

(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)