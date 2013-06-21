UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, June 21 Volkswagen's Audi brand on Friday confirmed it had appointed Ulrich Hackenberg as head of research and development, replacing Wolfgang Duerheimer who is being reassigned to another post.
The 63 year-old Hackenberg will start his new job beginning in July, while additionally assuming the same responsibility on a group level for VW's various brands.
Engine development chief Hans-Jakob Neusser will succeed Hackenberg as VW brand R&D chief, VW said on Friday.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources