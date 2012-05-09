May 9 Voice and audio technology company
Audience Inc raised $89.6 million in its initial public
offering on Wednesday, pricing above the expected range,
according to an underwriter, as demand continues to hold strong
for technology-related offerings.
The Mountain View, California-based company, which makes
processing chips used in Apple Inc products such as the
iPhone, had planned to price shares between $14 and $16. It
ended up selling shares at $17.
Audience will sell five million shares, while existing
stockholders will sell 270,180 shares. Proceeds will be used for
working capital and other corporate purposes, including research
and development and expansion to new market segments.
(Reporting By Olivia Oran; Editing by Bernard Orr)