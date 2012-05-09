(Adds background)
May 9 The initial public offering of voice and
audio technology company Audience Inc priced above its
expected range on Wednesday, according to an underwriter,
raising $89.6 million.
The Mountain View, California-based company, which makes
processing chips used in Apple Inc products such as the
iPhone, had planned to price shares between $14 and $16. It
ended up selling shares at $17, the underwriter said.
Audience offered five million shares, while existing
stockholders offered 270,180 shares. The company's proceeds will
be used for working capital and other corporate purposes,
including research and development and expansion to new market
segments.
Net sales in 2011 more than doubled to $97.7 million. Net
income climbed 73 percent to $8.3 million.
Audience, which began shipping chips in 2008, sells its
products to Apple's contract manufacturers like Foxconn
International Holdings Ltd and Protek Ltd. It has sold over 160
million processors.
Audience's products improve the voice quality in mobile
devices by filtering out background noise.
Technology IPOs have performed well so far this year, with
the sector boasting the highest average first day return - 29
percent - of all industries aside from consumer, according to
IPO research firm Renaissance Capital.
"Audience is really alone out there within a very good
market niche and that's what has been required in past tech
offerings that have really worked well," Scott Sweet, senior
managing partner at IPO research firm IPO Boutique, said earlier
on Wednesday.
Audience will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ADNC. IPO
underwriters include J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Deutsche
Bank.
(Reporting By Olivia Oran; Editing by Bernard Orr and Carol
Bishopric)