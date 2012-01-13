* J.P. Morgan Securities, Credit Suisse among the
underwriters
* Aims to list shares under symbol "ADNC"
(Follows alerts)
Jan 13 Audience Inc, an audio software
provider for mobile phones, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday
to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering of its
common stock.
The California-based company told the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission in a filing that J.P. Morgan Securities,
Credit Suisse Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc were
underwriting the IPO.
Audience intends to use the proceeds from the offering for
research and development activities and expansion into new
markets.
The company that counts HTC and Apple Inc
among its customers, hopes to get listed on the Nasdaq or the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADNC."
Audience did not reveal in the filing how many shares it
planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)