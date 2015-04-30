BRIEF-MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
April 30 Audio-chip maker Knowles Corp said will buy peer Audience Inc in a cash and stock deal worth $85 million, excluding its $44 million cash balance.
Knowles said it will pay $2.50 in cash and $2.50 in stock for each Audience share held.
The deal is at a 9 percent discount to the stock's close on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from two of its partners in the premium U.S. channel, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1.03 billion.
* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and augmented reality