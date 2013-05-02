* Forecasts second-quarter revenue $43 mln-$46 mln vs $43.5
mln
* Sees second-quarter earnings $0.15-$0.19/shr vs est $0.18
* First-quarter earnings $0.27/shr vs est $0.18/shr
* First-quarter revenue $47.2 million vs est $44.6 mln
By Neha Alawadhi and Aurindom Mukherjee
May 2 Audio-chipmaker Audience Inc
forecast current-quarter results largely above analysts'
estimates, helped by strong demand from key customers such as
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which uses its chips in
its new Galaxy S4 smartphone.
Samsung is the biggest customer for Audience, which makes
chips that improve voice quality in mobile devices by filtering
out background noise.
The company said it expects to earn between 15 cents and 19
cents per share, on an adjusted basis on revenue of $43 million
to $46 million in the second quarter.
"They guided for improving margins, so in the second quarter
... the bottom line is well above consensus," said Chardan
Capital Markets analyst Jay Srivatsa.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 13 cents per
share on revenue of $43.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The forecast is lower than the $47.2 million in
first-quarter revenue reported by Audience, which it said was
due to orders being pulled forward for the launch of the S4.
The success of Samsung phones using Google's Android system
has offset dwindling Apple Inc. revenue for Audience.
Audience shares plunged last September after the company
warned that its technology was unlikely to be used in the latest
iPhone.
Samsung accounted for 62 percent of Audience revenue in the
first quarter.
Net income rose to $4.6 million, or 20 cents per share, in
the first quarter from $4.2 million, or 16 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose to $47.2 million from $31.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $44.6 million.
On an adjusted basis, Audience earned 27 cents per share,
way above analysts' average estimate of 18 cents per share.
Audience shares were trading at $14.80 in extended trading,
after closing at $15.63 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.