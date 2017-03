Oct 31 Audio-chip maker Audience Inc reported a 15 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak sales to smartphone makers.

Audience reported a loss of $2.3 million, or 11 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $3.7 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $34.5 million from $40.8 million.

Audience makes chips that improve voice quality in mobile devices by filtering out background noise.