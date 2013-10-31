* Sees Q4 adj loss of $0.12-$0.16/shr vs est loss of $0.03
* Third-quarter adj loss of $0.01/shr vs est loss of
$0.10/shr
* Third-quarter revenue $34.5 million vs est $32.6 mln
Oct 31 Audio-chipmaker Audience Inc
forecast fourth-quarter results largely below analysts'
estimates, hurt by weak demand from its biggest customer,
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Audience makes chips that improve voice quality in mobile
devices by filtering out background noise.
"We continue to see near-term weakness in the high-end
smartphone business from our largest customer, Samsung," Peter
Santos, chief executive of Audience said in a post-earnings
call.
The company forecast a fourth-quarter loss of 12 cents to 16
cents per share, on an adjusted basis on revenue of $31 million
to $34 million.
Analysts on average were expecting loss of 3 cents per share
on revenue of $35.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Audience shares plunged in Sept. 2012 after the company said
its technology was unlikely to be used in the latest iPhone but
bounced back after it said its chips were being used in
Samsung's Galaxy S4 smartphone.
Samsung accounted for 62 percent of Audience revenue in the
third quarter, compared to 66 percent in the second-quarter.
Apple Inc and its contract manufacturers accounted
for about 20 percent of Audience revenue in the third-quarter,
compared to 23 percent in the second-quarter.
Audience reported a loss of $2.3 million, or 11 cents per
share, in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $3.7
million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 15 percent to $34.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $32.6 million.
On an adjusted basis, Audience reported a loss of 1 cent per
share, below analysts' average estimate of a loss of 10 cents
per share.
Audience shares closed at $11.42 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.