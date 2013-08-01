UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10

(Adds company news item, updates futures) March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * BT GROUP: Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has reached an agreement with the regulator to finally resolve a two-year row over how the national broadband network is run, agreeing to a legal separation of the business.