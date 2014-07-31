July 31 Audio chipmaker Audience Inc reported a 17 percent fall in quarterly revenue and posted a loss for the fourth consecutive quarter, hurt by weak sales to smartphone makers.

Shares of Audience fell 8.7 percent to $8.70 in extended trading.

The company reported a loss of $4.4 million, or 20 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $2.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $37.5 million from $45.3 million.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is the biggest customer for Audience, which makes chips that improve voice quality in mobile devices by filtering out background noise. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)